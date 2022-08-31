ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8485 visitors online
News Video War
2 102 1

Racists attacked Sloviansk, - Mayor Liakh. VIDEO

On the night of August 31, the Russian occupation forces attacked Sloviansk.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Vadym Liakh.

"Sloviansk was once again shelled. Last night the city was restless. Sloviansk was again hit by the enemy. The shooting happened on Torska Street," the report says.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 47,900 people, 234 planes, 204 helicopters, 1,974 tanks and 4,312 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

shoot out (13051) Donetska region (3648) Slov’yansk (239)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 