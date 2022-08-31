Racists attacked Sloviansk, - Mayor Liakh. VIDEO
On the night of August 31, the Russian occupation forces attacked Sloviansk.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Vadym Liakh.
"Sloviansk was once again shelled. Last night the city was restless. Sloviansk was again hit by the enemy. The shooting happened on Torska Street," the report says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password