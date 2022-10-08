Russian ammunition warehouse detonates at Karan railway station near Mariupol. VIDEO
A Russian warehouse (or railway echelon) of ammunition detonates at the Karan railway station near Mariupol.
The corresponding video of the detonation of the ammunition was published on the network, Censor.NET reports.
