Russian woman living in Germany urged Putin to hit Ukrainians in Dresden. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian Alyona Dirksen, who currently lives in Germany, called on dictator Putin to bomb Ukrainians in Dresden.

This was reported by journalist Andrii Tsaplienko, Censor.NET informs.

In the video, the Russian woman turns to Putin and asks to "f#ck Dresden".

The journalist published her data: Alyona Dirksen (Sokolova) born on January 5, 1992. Mittweida, Germany, was born in Taganrog.

She owns the restaurant "Rodina" in the city of Mittweida with her mother, Nina.

Tsaplienko also published the contacts of the Dirksen family.

Phone number of the institution +4937279792106
https://ok.ru/profile/356349840504
https://vk.com/id23698938
Mother, Nina Sokolova October 4, 1969 (53 years old) - https://ok.ru/profile/118523946397

Russian woman living in Germany urged Putin to hit Ukrainians in Dresden 01
Russian woman living in Germany urged Putin to hit Ukrainians in Dresden 02
Russian woman living in Germany urged Putin to hit Ukrainians in Dresden 03
Russian woman living in Germany urged Putin to hit Ukrainians in Dresden 04

