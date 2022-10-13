Shelling of Mykolaiv: death toll has increased to five. VIDEO

The number of people killed as a result of a rocket attack on a high-rise building in Mykolaiv on October 13 has increased to five.

This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Council, Hanna Zamazeyeva, Censor.NET informs.

"Rescuers of the State Emergency Service pulled out the body of another woman from under the rubble. She was only 32 years old...", the report says.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv Region reported that as of 3 p.m., the body of a 39-year-old man was recovered from the rubble.

Thus, the number of dead from the night shelling of Mykolaiv increased to 5 people. Two deaths were reported earlier. One more person died due to shelling of the rescue station.