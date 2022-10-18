Destroyed Russian troops in village Husarivka. June 2022. VIDEO

In fierce battles in March-June, Ukrainian soldiers, whose main force was the 93rd Mechanized Brigade, defeated Russian troops in a strategically important village of Husarivka.

It was reported by the Chief Editor of Censor.NЕТ Yurii Butusov.

"I was there with Renga unit, and fighter Roman (Podol), a Jew, who even fights exclusively in a kipa, told about the motivation to fight Russian aggressors against the background of the destroyed Russian column, I advise you to watch it. I will post some corpses separately in the telegram, because you can not show cruel footage on YouTube. Our troops captured much more equipment than destroyed. For example, the MLRS "Solntsepyok" and the charging machine for it were captured there. The liberation of Husarivka allowed to solve the strategic task - to create a threat to the western flank of the Izyum bridgehead. These positions became the line from which the offensive of Ukrainian troops began in September.

The shooting took place in June, the inscription on the cover of the video refers to the period of fighting," - the journalist said.