Russians call their mobilized soldiers "disposable" - "Kholodnyi Yar" brigadier Shevchuk. ВIДЕО

Defenders of Ukraine are trying their best to save their personnel. Russians are pushing mobilized soldiers to be slaughtered, trying to gain an advantage due to their mass.

It was stated to journalists by commander of the 93rd brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" Ruslan Shevchuk, informs Censor.NЕТ.

His brigade at the beginning of Russian full-scale invasion fought in Kharkiv and Sumy regions, and now is holding the defense in Donetsk region.

According to Shevchuk, in the last month the Russians have changed their tactics: if earlier they were attacking with infantry, now the enemy is trying to use armored vehicles.

"And, apparently, the mobile resource in Luhansk and Donetsk regions has run out. A lot of prisoners appeared in their ranks. If earlier the PMC was advancing in the area of Bakhmut, now in the area of Soledar the main part of them are former prisoners," Shevchuk said.

According to him, even under such conditions, the enemy is trying to crush Ukrainians en masse.

"In Sumy and Kharkiv regions the enemy still spared their personnel. There was more use of armored vehicles. That is, some tactical actions, as the statute says, were carried out. Here, the main form of use is that they do not spare their personnel. They call them that: disposable. They brought them, showed the direction of the offensive. That's it, went on the offensive, died. And that' s all, after lunch - the next one. Stupid, linear tactics of just scorched earth. Just stupidly in the forehead to the last soldier", - the brigadier says.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to protect their military as much as possible.

"The most important message of any war where we are fighting is the maximum preservation of personnel," Shevchuk said.