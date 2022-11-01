Yesterday’s strike on Ukrainian energy cost for enemy 2 million 300 thousand average Russian pensions, - Zelenskiy. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 251st day of full-scale war with Russia.

"We will do everything to give people electricity and heat this winter. But we must understand that Russia will do everything to destroy the normalcy of life.

They do not take into account the cost of energy terror. If we look at the price of yesterday's Russian strike alone, the missiles and drones used cost Russia the equivalent of more than 2 million 300 thousand average Russian retirement pensions. And this is just one strike! Monthly income of 2 million 300 thousand Russian pensioners... Instead of overcoming poverty in their country, the Russian leadership spends everything not to admit what a historic mistake they have made with this war against Ukraine.

They are hopeless on the battlefield. Ukrainian soldiers have already proved it. But we need time, we need efforts, we need patience to prove that the hope for winter for Russian terrorists will not come true. I am confident that we will pass this too," Zelenskiy said.

