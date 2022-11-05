A train with fuel caught fire in Yekaterinburg. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Around three am in Yekaterinburg, Russia, a train with fuel, presumably for invaders’ equipment, caught fire.
This was reported by the Russian resistance movement Legion "Freedom of Russia", informs Censor.NЕТ.
The Legion claims that this is a sabotage carried out by its underground members.
"This action was carried out in the rear of the dictatorship to support our combat wing, which is now fighting on the battlefield with Putin's criminals," the Legion said in a statement.
