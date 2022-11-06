At least 20-25 thousand Russian troops are on right bank of Kherson region, - Sobolevsky. VIDEO
Tens of thousands of Russian occupiers are currently on the right bank of the Kherson region.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to ZN.UA, Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yurii Sobolevsky reported this.
"At least 20,000-25,000 Russian occupiers are on the right bank of the Kherson region," said Sobolevsky.
He also informed that in Kherson itself today there is neither a local military leadership nor a decision-making center for collaborators, they have moved to Henichesk and Skadovsk.
But there are still a large number of Russian soldiers in Kherson.
