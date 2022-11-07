Special forces of Kraken unit of Defense Intellignce of Ministry of Defense showed how they liberated Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Kraken, a special unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, made a film about the Kupiansk offensive operation.

The film was published on YouTube, Censor.NET reports.

"Kraken" reminded that during the operation the settlements of Kupiansk, Podoly, Kupiansk-Vuzlovy, Kivsharivka, Novoosynov, Hlushkivka and Kolisnykovka were liberated.

"As a result of coordinated actions, the unit successfully crossed the Oskil River, which allowed our forces to knock out the enemy from the left bank of the city and create a bridgehead for neighboring units," the unit said.

Also, the Ukrainian army partially destroyed and rejected the following units of the Russians:

27 SMB of the 1st tank army;

55 SMB;

200 armored personnel carriers;

61 SBM;

PMC "Wagner";

BARS detachments.

"The offensive of the Ukrainian army continues successfully on the left bank of the Oskol", - added in "Kraken".

We will remind, Kupiansk was liberated at the beginning of September.

