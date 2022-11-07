Special forces of Kraken unit of Defense Intellignce of Ministry of Defense showed how they liberated Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Kraken, a special unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, made a film about the Kupiansk offensive operation.
The film was published on YouTube, Censor.NET reports.
"Kraken" reminded that during the operation the settlements of Kupiansk, Podoly, Kupiansk-Vuzlovy, Kivsharivka, Novoosynov, Hlushkivka and Kolisnykovka were liberated.
"As a result of coordinated actions, the unit successfully crossed the Oskil River, which allowed our forces to knock out the enemy from the left bank of the city and create a bridgehead for neighboring units," the unit said.
Also, the Ukrainian army partially destroyed and rejected the following units of the Russians:
27 SMB of the 1st tank army;
55 SMB;
200 armored personnel carriers;
61 SBM;
PMC "Wagner";
BARS detachments.
"The offensive of the Ukrainian army continues successfully on the left bank of the Oskol", - added in "Kraken".
We will remind, Kupiansk was liberated at the beginning of September.
