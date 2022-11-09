Air reconnaissance and artillery of 92nd brigade destroys Russian invaders. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a group of Russian invaders located in one of the villages in the Luhansk region.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video of the successful cooperation of air reconnaissance and artillery on social networks.

"The counteroffensive continues, yesterday in the Luhansk region near the Ruscists. Our aerial reconnaissance accurately corrects the artillery of the 92nd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Accurate shots, colleagues!", the fighters write in the comments to the video.

