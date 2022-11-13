At night, Russians shelled Nikopol. VIDEO
Night Nikopol was shelled by almost 40 deadly enemy shells.
According to Censor.NET, the video of the shelling was published by the head of the Nikopol RMA, Yevhen Yevtushenko.
Also remind, that as a result of the shelling by the Russians in the city, more than 40 high-rise and private buildings were damaged, as well as two dozen commercial buildings, several gas pipelines, and power lines.
