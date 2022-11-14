Masi Nayyem about his injury: " Explosion was not accidental, there were no Russians in that area yet. A mine detonated only when I entered the bus". VIDEO

Lawyer and soldier Masi Nayyem told about circumstances under which he was seriously wounded at a frontline.

"As for the injury, to put an end to this story

I remember very well the night before the injury. We arrived at the plant three days before the injury. On the way, I got sick and had a high fever. And at war, all your comrades become very dear and caring. I remember how my comrade S. said that he did not smoke and then I promised him that if he did not smoke until the end of mobilization, I would give him the Garmin watch he dreamed of. And that evening I asked who had medicine, because I was very sick.

- Hans, come here. I'm gonna give you some great medicine, you'll be fine real quick.

- What are you going to give him? Let me give you the medicine.

- What makes you think you have better medicine?

- S. has better medicine, because he has his own motive. If Hans dies here now, he'll see no watch.

We laughed, I drank the medicine and went to sleep. But half the night I recorded a voice note for a future book. And then I watched the movie Arizona Dream. This is the last film I watched with both eyes. I did not know what would happen next, but we were all very interested in the new day, because we had a new field to work in.

In the morning we had to build paths for the offensive and find a place to throw a pontoon crossing. We were given an informant and he turned out to be a Separatist. We went to his house, he is a former police colonel. There were a lot of weapons and... shortbread cookies. It was the last thing I ate with two eyes.

When the colonel said he knew where to throw the crossing, we asked him if he had a map of mined fields. He said that he did not and so we offered him to heroically drive forward. We drove into the yard of some house. First, the informer's car, and then our leaky vehicle, a transporter.

It was a collection transporter. Do not take it on the battlefield, or remember that it is armored with the letter P, that is, the bottom is not armored. And everything that enters from below when blown up by a mine does not come out because of the armor.

I got out of the bus and someone asked me to park the car. My assault rifle remained in the bus, so I asked them not to go, because if there is an ambush somewhere, I have only a pistol on my armor. It saved me, because if I had been near the bus, the wave would have torn me to pieces.

I remember how I entered the bus and then there was an explosion. My colleague shouted and asked if Sashko and I were alive. I answered that we were. But I heard him ask again. I realized that he did not hear, I was holding my face, because something hurt a lot. And I started looking for a way out of the scrap metal.

Then I remember how my colleague was looking for an evacuation vehicle. If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be alive. Thank you, Barr.

Then I came to my senses when I was thrown from one stretcher to another and lost consciousness again.

I fully regained consciousness after the operation. My closest people were near me: my brother, Tatka, Kostya Batozsky, partners of the company Karina and Oleksiy.

The explosion was not accidental and there were no Russians in that area. The anti-tank mine did not explode when the informant's car and our bus arrived. And when I entered the minibus, it only exploded. I have no doubt that it was no accident. I can't say anything else yet.

I remember this police colonel very well.

Everything comes in its time.

And Sashko... my friend is still in a difficult condition. He does not speak and almost does not move. Thanks to Olga Chervakova, they are now looking for a clinic in another country to cure him. My other comrade died there on the spot because he was driving.

The video shows our first meeting with comrade Barmalei. My partner, his wife and his mother brought it to me. The video did not turn out the way I imagined it. Because it was difficult for me to walk on my own", - Nayem said.