ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5608 visitors online
News Video War
13 212 12

Destruction of enemy cruise missile with MANPADS. VIDEO

The moment of the destruction of the cruise missile during yesterday’s missile attack was published on the network.

As Censor.NET reports, the author of the publication assumes that the Russian missile was destroyed by a portable anti-aircraft missile complex.

"One of the downed missiles. It seems that it was shot down using either a Stinger MANPAD or an Eagle MANPAD," he writes in a comment.

See more: Yesterday, Russians attacked Ukraine with 96 missiles, 75 of which were shot down by air defense. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

cruise missile (488) Anti-aircraft warfare (1519) elimination (5202) MANPADS (14)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 