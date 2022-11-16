Destruction of enemy cruise missile with MANPADS. VIDEO

The moment of the destruction of the cruise missile during yesterday’s missile attack was published on the network.

As Censor.NET reports, the author of the publication assumes that the Russian missile was destroyed by a portable anti-aircraft missile complex.

"One of the downed missiles. It seems that it was shot down using either a Stinger MANPAD or an Eagle MANPAD," he writes in a comment.

See more: Yesterday, Russians attacked Ukraine with 96 missiles, 75 of which were shot down by air defense. INFOGRAPHICS