ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13265 visitors online
News Video War
22 944 31

Artillerymen destroyed enemy armored personnel carrier standing at checkpoint near occupied Oleshok with direct hit from first shot. VIDEO

Gunners of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakov Handziuk destroyed a Russian armored personnel carrier standing at a checkpoint near the occupied Oleshok in the Kherson region with jewel-like accuracy.

As Censor.NET reports, the enemy armored vehicle was destroyed by a direct hit from the first shot.

Read more: Russian soldier from brigade accused of atrocities in Bucha fled to Spain and wants to testify about crimes of Russians

Author: 

artillery (251) 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade (65) Khersonska region (2133)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 