Artillerymen destroyed enemy armored personnel carrier standing at checkpoint near occupied Oleshok with direct hit from first shot. VIDEO
Gunners of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakov Handziuk destroyed a Russian armored personnel carrier standing at a checkpoint near the occupied Oleshok in the Kherson region with jewel-like accuracy.
As Censor.NET reports, the enemy armored vehicle was destroyed by a direct hit from the first shot.
