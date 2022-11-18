Russian soldier from brigade accused of atrocities in Bucha fled to Spain and wants to testify about crimes of Russians

The former serviceman of the armed forces of the Russian Federation declared his readiness to cooperate with the international investigation of the war crimes of the occupiers.

This was announced by the founder of the Gulagu.net project, Volodymyr Osechkin, Censor.NET informs.

"Ex-serviceman of military unit 51460 Nikita Chybrin in Spain. The first selfies and photos from him. Nikyta has requested asylum and international protection and is ready to testify about the commander of military unit 51460 Omurbekov, whom he considers a terrorist," the message reads.

Chybrin fled the war zone first to Russia, then to Kazakhstan, from where he managed to fly to Madrid.

"This is a criminal war started by Russia. I want to do everything to stop it," said the soldier.

During the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, this military unit was stationed in Buch, where, according to Ukrainian intelligence, the occupiers committed mass murders of Ukrainian civilians.

"Nykyta was in the communications unit and has important information, he wants to cooperate with the international investigation in The Hague and the UN, and does not want to return to Russia. At least while Putin is in power," the founder of Gulagu.net notes in his post.

A Russian deserter appealed to the Spanish police to grant him political asylum and declared his willingness to testify about war crimes in Ukraine.