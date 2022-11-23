Russians massively transfer military equipment from occupied Crimea to mainland - media. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In the occupied Crimea, a lively movement of columns of Russian military equipment was recorded from the occupied Kherson region in the direction of the Kerch bridge.

This was reported by eyewitnesses of the Radio Svoboda project - the site Crimea.Realities, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to eyewitnesses, a large convoy of Russian military equipment passed from Dzhankoy to the "Tavrida" highway through the road junction near Feodosia.

According to observations, the military convoy was preparing to cross the Kerch Bridge near the junction near Kerch. At the same time, according to the correspondent of Crimea.Realities, the movement of civilian freight transport across the Kerch Bridge is still prohibited.





In recent days, according to the correspondent of Crimea.Realii, many Russian military trucks are moving mainly in the direction of the Kerch bridge.

Imported agricultural tractors were spotted on one of the Russian military trucks moving as part of the convoy from Kherson region.