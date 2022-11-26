Solovyov called for shooting retreating Russian troops: "Enough of faggy slobber. Cowards are running away and surrendering". VIDEO

Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov called for shooting of Russian soldiers who retreat or are captured during fighting in Ukraine, and, following his own and his colleagues’ traditions, used an offensive misogynistic and homophobic slur.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ.

A propagandist has called for the death penalty to be lifted on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"Firing squads, field trials, tribunals must operate in the army. Cowards should have a chance to redeem themselves with blood. If an officer deserted his entrusted unit, a firing squad. Enough of this girlish indolence, these faggoty slobber, these perpetually offended grown-up men," Solovyov supposes.

The propagandist explained the failures on the front by the fact that Russia is "at war with NATO".

"We did not calculate the type of war we will have to face", Solovyov complains.

