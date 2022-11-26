Today we held first International Summit on Food Security, - Zelensky. VIDEO

On November 26, at evening, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a traditional address to Ukrainian people.

"Today we have held the first International Summit on Food Security. We are not just repelling aggression. Step by step, we are creating a system that will stop the aggression, dismantle its consequences and guarantee long-term security - the security of Ukraine, the whole of Europe and the world.

Food security is one of the key elements of global stability. This is where Ukraine's leadership role is most obvious.

Our summit was supported by more than 20 countries. The total amount that we have accumulated for Grain From Ukraine is already almost 150 million dollars. The work continues. We are preparing up to 60 ships.

Never again should hunger be used as a weapon.

I thank everyone who helps us! I thank every leader who works with us for the sake of European and global security!

Glory to our soldiers and our unbreakable people! Eternal memory to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

And please, today honor the memory of Ukrainians and Ukrainian women, children and adults whose lives were taken by the Holodomor-genocide," Zelensky said.

