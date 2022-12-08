AFU Special Forces destroyed occupants’ checkpoint with guided missile. VIDEO

Warriors of First Separate Special Forces Brigade named after Ivan Bohun destroyed a checkpoint of Russian occupants.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, the video of the successful attack, made from a drone, the fighters posted in social networks. According to the recording, the occupants' checkpoint was destroyed by a guided missile.

