Zelenska in Davos: Russians with their aggression have achieved that all our children will be nationalists. VIDEO

The First Lady is convinced that Ukrainians will not have any empathy for Russians for many years to come.

Olena Zelenska stated this at a discussion panel at Ukraine House in Davos, Switzerland, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Now we are in a state where we cannot find any empathy, of course. They (Russians - ed.) started their aggression by calling us nationalists and so on. There were not as many nationalists in Ukraine before the full-scale invasion as there are now. Because nationalism is a response to aggression: you start defending your nationality, your nation against the aggressor," Zelenska said.

In her opinion, when there is no aggressor, the national impulse is not so strong.

"They (Russians - ed.) have achieved that all our children will be nationalists," the President's wife noted.

She emphasized that children should not distinguish the sound of a missile, air defense or Iranian drone, but Ukrainian children do.

"They (children - ed.) have no empathy for Russian soldiers, Russian political leadership and, probably, for all Russian citizens. When will this change? It can change only when this country, our unfortunately neighbor, understands that it is necessary to repent, that it is necessary to correct what they (Russians - ed.) have done for many years," the First Lady said.

At the same time, she stressed that Ukrainians cannot wait for the Russians to "come to their senses", so they will continue to resist.

"They (Russians - ed.) killed in us all empathy, all friendly feelings that could have been to them. It is very difficult to imagine how many years, decades, centuries it will take us to just calmly treat this," Zelenska added.

