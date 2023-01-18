ENG
"There were lot of children, they were handed over to us over fence," schoolchildren told how they provided first aid to victims in Brovary.. VIDEO

Today, at the scene of the tragedy in Brovary, local schoolchildren helped rescuers save children.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the relevant video.

"There were a lot of children. They ran out, they were handed over to us over the fence," the schoolchildren told about how they provided first aid to victims of a helicopter crash in Brovary.

The schoolchildren also said that one child had a burnt forehead. The rest of the children had injuries, the most common being bruises and cuts.

Read more: Tragedy in Brovary: as of 2:00 p.m., 17 dead have been identified, 4 of them are children. Fate of one child is unknown

Later it became known that the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died as a result of the plane crash. Currently, 17 dead people are known, three of them are children. 29 people were injured.

