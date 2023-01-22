Zelensky met with Johnson. VIDEO
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with the former Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson in Kyiv.
Zelensky announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"Congratulations to Kyiv, a true friend of Ukraine, Boris Johnson. Boris, thank you for your support!" he wrote and published the corresponding video.
