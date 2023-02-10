Occupiers from 155th Marine Brigade of Russian Federation lost 29 pieces of equipment during attempt to attack Vugledar. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers managed to visually confirm the loss of 29 pieces of equipment by the occupiers from the 155th brigade of the Russian marines during the attempted attack on Vuhledar.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters collected all the video recordings made by Ukrainian drones during the attack of enemy marines on Vuhledar and counted the number of affected Russian equipment.

