Occupiers from 155th Marine Brigade of Russian Federation lost 29 pieces of equipment during attempt to attack Vugledar. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers managed to visually confirm the loss of 29 pieces of equipment by the occupiers from the 155th brigade of the Russian marines during the attempted attack on Vuhledar.
As Censor.NET reports, the fighters collected all the video recordings made by Ukrainian drones during the attack of enemy marines on Vuhledar and counted the number of affected Russian equipment.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password