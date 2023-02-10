Marines blow up an enemy combat vehicle with Russians. VIDEO

Ukrainian marines mined routes used by occupants and thus blew up an enemy infantry fighting vehicle.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff.

"Marine sappers are also very good at eliminating Russian occupiers," the statement reads.

The video shows an enemy combat vehicle hitting a mine, turning it 180 degrees and starting to smoke.

Read more: Due to mining in Kreminna direction, it is difficult to advance, - Haidai