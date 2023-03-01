ENG
Сolumn of Russian armored vehicles was destroyed near Vuhledar. VIDEO

A video recording of a destroyed column of Russian armored vehicles in the Vuhledar direction was published online.

As Censor.NET reports, the column was destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers when the occupiers tried to advance. At least a dozen enemy armored vehicles were recorded, and only two of them were able to leave the battlefield.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 149,890 people (+650 per day), 3,395 tanks, 2,393 artillery systems, 6,638 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

