Сolumn of Russian armored vehicles was destroyed near Vuhledar. VIDEO
A video recording of a destroyed column of Russian armored vehicles in the Vuhledar direction was published online.
As Censor.NET reports, the column was destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers when the occupiers tried to advance. At least a dozen enemy armored vehicles were recorded, and only two of them were able to leave the battlefield.
