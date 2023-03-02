11 people were rescued from rubble at site of rocket attack on residential building in Zaporizhzhia, two people were killed, - State Emergency Service. VIDEO

Rescuers continue to clear debris at the site of a rocket attack on a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"As of 06:30 a.m., at the site of a rocket attack on a residential building in the city of Zaporizhzhia, 11 people (including 1 pregnant woman) were rescued by units of the State Emergency Service, and 20 residents were evacuated from a nearby entrance. The bodies of two people were removed from the rubble.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 20 people," the message reads.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

24 units of equipment and 89 emergency rescuers have been recruited from the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia region, an additional point of invincibility has been deployed, and the headquarters for liquidation of an emergency situation is working.

