16 930 22

Combat drone destroys enemy BMP-1. VIDEO

The operator of the Ukrainian drone destroyed the enemy BMP-1.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of a successful attack was published on social networks. The recording shows that the ammunition falls precisely into the open hatch of the enemy armored vehicle.

