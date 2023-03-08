Combat drone destroys enemy BMP-1. VIDEO
The operator of the Ukrainian drone destroyed the enemy BMP-1.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of a successful attack was published on social networks. The recording shows that the ammunition falls precisely into the open hatch of the enemy armored vehicle.
