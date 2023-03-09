ENG
Arrival of kamikaze drone at enemy APC-3. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone successfully attacked a Russian APC-3.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the well-hit attack was published on social networks. The recording shows that two occupants were on board the armored vehicle during the drone attack.

