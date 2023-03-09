Arrival of kamikaze drone at enemy APC-3. VIDEO
A kamikaze drone successfully attacked a Russian APC-3.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the well-hit attack was published on social networks. The recording shows that two occupants were on board the armored vehicle during the drone attack.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password