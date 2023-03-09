ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7712 visitors online
News Video War
16 126 14

Last interview of Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubailo (Da Vinci). VIDEO

On March 7, Hero of Ukraine, People’s Hero of Ukraine, junior lieutenant, volunteer Dmytro Kotsyubaylo, a friend, Da Vinci, died. On February 21, journalist Violetta Kirtoka interviewed him.

Censor.NЕТ has already posted a text version of the latest interview with Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubailo (Da Vinci). We are also posting a video version of the interview, in which Da Vinci spoke about what has happened to him since February 24, 2022.

See more: Farewell to legendary combat Dmytro Kotsubailo (Da Vinci) in Ivano-Frankivsk region. PHOTOS

You can view the text version of the latest interview with Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubailo (Da Vinci) here.

Author: 

Hero of Ukraine (84) losses (2044) Kotsyubailo (17)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 