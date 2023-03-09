Last interview of Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubailo (Da Vinci). VIDEO
On March 7, Hero of Ukraine, People’s Hero of Ukraine, junior lieutenant, volunteer Dmytro Kotsyubaylo, a friend, Da Vinci, died. On February 21, journalist Violetta Kirtoka interviewed him.
Censor.NЕТ has already posted a text version of the latest interview with Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubailo (Da Vinci). We are also posting a video version of the interview, in which Da Vinci spoke about what has happened to him since February 24, 2022.
You can view the text version of the latest interview with Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubailo (Da Vinci) here.
