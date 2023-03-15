Kamikaze drone destroys Russian visual surveillance complex "Murom-M" on Kakhovka HPP dam. ВIДЕО

Fighters of the "Stugna" unit destroyed the Russian "Murom-M" visual surveillance complex on the Kakhovka HPP dam with the help of the "Falcon Avanger" kamikaze drone.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian soldiers published a video recording of a kamikaze drone attack on social networks.

"Murom-M" is equipped with a video camera and a thermal imager. Such a thing allows the enemy to conduct round-the-clock remote surveillance: the camera recognizes a person at a distance of 10 km. The thermal imager makes it possible to see a person at a distance of 4 km, a car at a distance of 8 km. The occupiers are placing such complexes along the entire front line, which makes it difficult for the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine to carry out the actions necessary for the de-occupation of our territories," says the comment to the video.

