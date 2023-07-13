We are returning home with a good result for our country. Good reinforcement with weapons - Zelensky after NATO summit in Vilnius. VIDEO

On his way back from the NATO Summit in Vilnius, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy recorded a traditional video address to Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian President said: "We are returning home with a good result for our country, very importantly - for our soldiers. Good reinforcement with weapons.

It is very important: for the first time since independence, we have formed a security foundation for Ukraine on its way to NATO. These are concrete security guarantees that are confirmed by the top 7 democracies in the world. We have never had such a security framework before, and this is the level of the G7. On this foundation, we will build a new, legally binding architecture of bilateral security treaties with the strongest countries.

Very importantly, during these two days of the summit, we have removed any doubts and ambiguities about whether Ukraine will be in NATO. It will be! For the first time, not only do all Allies agree on this, but a significant majority in the Alliance is vigorously pushing for it. Never before have the words "you are equal among equals" for Ukraine sounded so meaningful to other NATO members. Now everyone understands that this is a fact - equals among equals. And we will definitely confirm this fact with our victory and accession to NATO.

Once upon a time, Russia's masters were eager to have their own barrier in front of NATO's door. We have left this Russian ambition on the margins of European history - behind the fence of our unity in Europe and, more broadly, in the free world.

I am grateful to everyone who is working for unity in Vilnius!"

