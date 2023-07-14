In Lviv, cocaine sales channel from Ecuador was blocked. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Law enforcers eliminate drug trafficking from Ecuador in Lviv: a transnational cocaine trafficking channel was blocked in Lviv.

The members of the drug trafficking group illegally imported Ecuadorian cocaine from Europe to Ukraine and distributed it through trusted dealers in bulk.

One of the group's members, a former police officer, was detained while receiving USD 135,000 in exchange for more than 3 kilograms of drugs.

"The crime was committed by a 42-year-old resident of Lviv region, who served as a district police officer until 2021. Together with his conspirators, including civilians and customs officers, he received 'goods' from foreign drug traffickers and sold them through an established distribution network," the National Police said in a statement.

"In addition to the law enforcement officer, the organised criminal group included customs officials and citizens of some EU countries," the SBI added.

Before the war, cocaine was smuggled through Odesa and hidden in a special cache in one of the containers in the port. Because of the war, this channel ceased to exist. Drug traffickers created a new supply route across the border with Poland.

Cocaine was sold in briquettes. One kilogram cost 45,000 US dollars.

The former police officer was detained. He was notified of suspicion of drug trafficking. The punishment for such a crime is up to 12 years in prison.

Investigators are now identifying other people involved in drug trafficking.

