"Ukie’z" presented a video for song "Don’t Give Your Own to Darkness". It features Payevska ("Taira") and Goncharuk ("Publisher").. VIDEO

Yulia Payevska (call sign Taira) and Andriy Goncharuk (call sign Publisher) starred in new MV for song "Don’t Give Your Own to Darkness" by Ukie’z.

The band Ukie'z presented a new creative work - a video for the song "Don't Give Your Own to Darkness", Censor.NET reports, citing the band's press release.

"Don't Give Yours to the Darkness" is a song about the feelings that every active person in the country is experiencing today. About hope and separation, about pain and death, about the struggle between Light and Darkness, about fighting brotherhood and, ultimately, salvation. At the same time, it is a small film, a light fairy tale directed by Oleksandr Baltushev.

See also on Censor.NET: Imagine Dragons released a video about the war in Ukraine, filmed in a destroyed village near Mykolaiv. VIDEO.

The cast is unique: the legendary Yulia Payevska (call sign Tyra) and Andriy Goncharuk (call sign Publisher), a significant figure in Ukrainian publishing, the founder of the Lyuta Sprava publishing house and now a fighter in the National Guard of Ukraine.

The arrangement was created in collaboration with sound producer and musician Artur Danielyan aka Dan Alien.

The band would like to thank everyone who helped in this cause financially, especially our patron Mr Mykhailo Lednev, and Ms Yevheniia Ustinova for the wonderful poem that inspired the song.

We are grateful to our heroes, the brave soldiers of the Armed Forces, for providing us with the frontline videos filmed in the first person, and to the historical re-enactor, blacksmith and warrior Oleksandr Tertyshnyi for the knightly armour.

Ivan Semesiuk: "We have to create a high-quality national memory that goes far beyond one-day and short-lived reflections, so you are looking at one of the bricks of this memory. This is also an important creative experiment for the band, a fit with Mr Danielyan, with which we entered an unknown creative field for us."

See also Censor.NET: Families of those killed and captured need more support than the state provides, - Executive Director of the Mriya Foundation Komlyk (Tatusya Bo). VIDEO.

Yulia Payevska (Taira): "There are things that cannot be faked in any way. You will find truly pure feelings where death is near. Death doesn't care about your wealth, car brand, the price tag of your suit or lunch. When death comes for you, it will take you as you came into this world. You will not be able to carry anything with you through its checkpoint.

But you can leave a memory for those who remain. Those for whom we are reclaiming this country will remember only our sincere actions - just as the heroes of antiquity are remembered to this day, and the preserved country will be our monument. In this work, I am who I am. Without masks and make-up. Unpainted and damn tired. Every step is painful, and I don't know if I'll be able to take it again tomorrow. You never know in war. But you know exactly what awaits you after death - immortality. Because Ukraine is immortal - as long as the Earth exists."

Oleksandr Baltushev, director of the video: "Don't Give Yours to the Darkness is a reconstruction of our thousand-year history in a short form and through the prism of the present. The accepted reality is burning and painful, we are going through the most difficult years, but also the most sacred, the most outstanding, the most fierce. As long as the fire burns, we are on the side of light."

Mykhailo Lednev, the project's main patron: "This is the best use of the money, apart from buying cars and other necessary equipment for the Armed Forces."

Read also on Censor.NET: Payevska (Taira) to head working group on treatment of military personnel at the Ministry of Defence

Bohdan Butkevych: "Now is the most difficult stage in the war. When the first euphoria is over, when there is only blood, dirt and constant deaths of loved ones and not so loved ones. Death turns into a grey permanent background, through which no rays of hope penetrate. Gradually, you begin to lose faith that everything will be fine and that there will be life again someday.

Our song and video are about that hope, about the strength and desire not to give ourselves, our loved ones and all our people into the darkness of despair and loss of self. We have to grit our teeth and make our way through everything to victory and happiness. Both individually and as a nation.

Therefore, the plot of the video is deeply symbolic - our heroic Tyra, who symbolises our entire country, overcomes fear and the ghosts of despondency. She rescues her comrade, and even though both are wounded, they move on. The unknown lies ahead. But there is hope in this uncertainty. Hope that we will not succumb to the darkness and defeat it."

Andriy Honcharuk (Publisher): "My participation in the filming of this story is imbued with a strange symbolism. In the band's previous video, I also play a role, but an episodic one - the role of a village drunkard. And now, both in my own life and in this fairy tale, I have a new role - a fighter of the National Guard. This is the rapid evolution that, in some cases, really happened to many men during the invasion. People found themselves in the military, squared their shoulders and felt indispensable. And you can't drink this experience away!"