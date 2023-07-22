Special forces of SSU destroyed 26 enemy targets. VIDEO

The fighters of the Security Service of Ukraine continue to effectively destroy the Russian occupiers on the battlefield. Special forces of the special operations center "A" of the SSU from the "White Wolf" unit eliminated another 26 enemy targets.

As Censor.NET reports, as a result of the effective actions of the defenders, the enemy lost a lot of equipment. The relevant video was published by the SSU press service.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed a tank, an armored personnel carrier, and two armored vehicles. The enemy also lost a Murom-P surveillance system, a Podlet radar antenna post with a control machine, an electronic warfare system, and three 120-mm mortars. The list of enemy losses also includes 7 dugouts, 2 ammunition depots, and other targets. The losses in manpower of the Russian terrorist army amount to about 40 people.