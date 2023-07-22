Zaluzhny showed joint work of artillerymen and motorized infantry. VIDEO
Artillerymen of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade destroyed a Russian T-80 tank following a target reconnaissance conducted by soldiers of the 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Kostiantyn Hordienko.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny posted on his Facebook page the destruction of a T-80 tank of the Russian occupiers, Censor.NET reports.
