Ukrainian Humvee withstands hits from ATGMs and fire from BM-21 "Grad" MLRS. VIDEO
The Ukrainian crew of an American Humvee armoured vehicle came under enemy fire.
According to Censor.NET, the armoured vehicle remained in working order, saved the lives of the crew after the attack from an ATGM and BM-21 Grad MLRS fire and left the area of impact.
