Volyn Territorial Defense destroyed two enemy APC-82A at once. VIDEO

The aerial reconnaissance men of the 55th and 100th Brigade Combat Teams tracked the armoured personnel carrier in the forest and passed the coordinates to the gunners from the attached brigade artillery, who managed to damage and stop the armoured vehicle.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the destruction of the equipment was published on Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

Another APC-82A arrived to rescue the Russian vehicle.

"Our aerial reconnaissance men and artillerymen were just waiting for that! A few precise strikes - and the Russian armoured personnel carriers turned into 30 tonnes of fried scrap metal!" the soldiers say.

