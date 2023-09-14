Direct hit on occupier with RPG-7. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers eliminated a Russian occupier near Klishchiivka in Donetsk region with a direct hit from an RPG-7 grenade launcher.
According to Censor.NET, a drone filmed the precise hit of the ammunition on the invader.
"Arrival of an RPG-7 at a Russian soldier near the village of Klishchiivka in Donetsk region," reads the description to the video posted on social media.
