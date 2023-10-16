ENG
Russian APC hit civilian car in occupied Luhansk. VIDEO

Russian invaders in an armoured vehicle caused an accident in occupied Luhansk, hitting a civilian truck.

According to Censor.NET, a video from the scene was posted on social media.

"In Luhansk, the armoured vehicles of the Russian occupiers crushed a civilian car again. Such stories are happening almost every day. The attitude of the Russians to the locals is no better than to insects," the author of the publication writes in a comment.

