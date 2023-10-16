ENG
Our soldiers destroyed Russian checkpoint in Belgorod region. VIDEO

Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian checkpoint located near the Grafovka village in Belgorod region.

The video of the burning enemy`s outpost was published by Babel with reference to the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: "HIMARS" hits place of deployment of enemy drone operators "ZALA". VIDEO

