Our soldiers destroyed Russian checkpoint in Belgorod region. VIDEO
Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian checkpoint located near the Grafovka village in Belgorod region.
The video of the burning enemy`s outpost was published by Babel with reference to the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
