Bodies of occupiers in black bag lie in weeds. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the bodies of several occupants in a black bag among the weeds.

According to Censor.NET, the liquidated invaders were apparently trying to be carried somewhere, but were abandoned for unknown reasons.

"A natural outcome that awaits the occupier who came to our land with weapons. These people were lucky, they were packed in bags and may be taken to their homeland, where their relatives will be able to arrange funerals and receive compensation. Most of them will remain forever in our land, considered missing," the author of the video writes in the commentary to the video.

