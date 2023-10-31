Four enemy armored vehicles take turns exploding during combat. VIDEO

A video recording was posted online showing the destruction of four enemy armoured vehicles as they attempted to storm Ukrainian positions.

According to Censor.NET, the recording lasts a little more than one minute. During this time, Russian armoured vehicles, apparently with troops, drove to the battlefield in a column and opened fire. Then they started exploding one by one. The last armoured vehicle exploded as it was fleeing the battlefield.

