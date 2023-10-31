ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12140 visitors online
News Video War
20 601 59

Four enemy armored vehicles take turns exploding during combat. VIDEO

A video recording was posted online showing the destruction of four enemy armoured vehicles as they attempted to storm Ukrainian positions.

According to Censor.NET, the recording lasts a little more than one minute. During this time, Russian armoured vehicles, apparently with troops, drove to the battlefield in a column and opened fire. Then they started exploding one by one. The last armoured vehicle exploded as it was fleeing the battlefield.

See also Censor.NET: Two occupants disappear after direct hit by a shell. Video of the drone

Russian Army (9304) elimination (5248) military actions (2435)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 