Bodies of occupiers fly in air after explosion of enemy vehicle on which they were riding. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade attacked the Russian equipment on which the invaders were moving. From the explosion, the bodies of Russian paratroopers fly more than a dozen meters in the air.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the destruction of an enemy armored vehicle with the flight of Russian invaders was published on social networks.

It should be recalled that the other day, Ukrainian soldiers registered a record flight of the body of the Russian occupier after the explosion of the armored personnel vehicle on which he was riding. Then the body of the Russian flew 36.75 meters in the air.

