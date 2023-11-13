Occupier runs headlong to Ukrainian soldiers to surrender. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk direction, one occupier surrendered to the soldiers of the 30th Mechanized Brigade.

According to Censor.NET, the surrender was recorded by a Ukrainian drone. The recording shows the occupier running headlong across the field toward Ukrainian soldiers. One of them shows the invader the direction of movement, and two hold him at gunpoint.

"In the Kupiansk direction, some occupiers make the right choice and surrender. Video from the soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the 30th Mechanized Brigade," the author of the publication writes in a comment.

