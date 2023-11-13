Soldiers of 47th Mechanized Brigade eliminated occupiers who were hiding in damaged armored personnel carrier. VIDEO
Near Avdiivka, a group of Russian soldiers hid in a previously struck armored personnel carrier. Meanwhile, the operator of a Ukrainian FPV drone from the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade flew into the open side hatch of armored vehicles with extremely high precision and eliminated the occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel Butusov Plus.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password