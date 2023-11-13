Soldiers of 47th Mechanized Brigade eliminated occupiers who were hiding in damaged armored personnel carrier. VIDEO

Near Avdiivka, a group of Russian soldiers hid in a previously struck armored personnel carrier. Meanwhile, the operator of a Ukrainian FPV drone from the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade flew into the open side hatch of armored vehicles with extremely high precision and eliminated the occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel Butusov Plus.

