Soldiers of 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade repelled assault by occupiers and destroyed enemy tank column. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade repelled the enemy assault and destroyed 6 tanks, 5 infantry fighting vehicles and 1 infantry fighting vehicle.
The corresponding video was published by the Telegram channel Military Courier, Censor.NET reports.
