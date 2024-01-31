ENG
Soldiers of 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade repelled assault by occupiers and destroyed enemy tank column. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade repelled the enemy assault and destroyed 6 tanks, 5 infantry fighting vehicles and 1 infantry fighting vehicle.

The corresponding video was published by the Telegram channel Military Courier, Censor.NET reports.

