Two occupants "self-liquidate" on mine. VIDEO of drone
A video of two occupiers blowing themselves up on a mine was posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows two invaders walking through the forest one after the other, and a moment later they are engulfed in flames.
"Two occupants are kobzoning (ed. - dying) on a mine... Avdiivka direction," the commentary to the video reads.
