Two occupants "self-liquidate" on mine. VIDEO of drone

A video of two occupiers blowing themselves up on a mine was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows two invaders walking through the forest one after the other, and a moment later they are engulfed in flames.

"Two occupants are kobzoning (ed. - dying) on a mine... Avdiivka direction," the commentary to the video reads.

