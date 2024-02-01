Occupiers complain about Russian military medicine: "We live worse than homeless people, damn it. Injections, pills are prescribed, but there is nothing". VIDEO

Several Russian occupants from the 144th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Army complained about the conditions of treatment in military field conditions in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that the sick prisoners are being held in a room that is not suitable for treatment. They have to sleep on pallets for building materials, they are practically not provided with food, and there are no medicines.

