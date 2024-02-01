Russians hit school in Myrnohrad of Donetsk region, with missile. VIDEO

On the night of February 1, the occupiers hit a school in Myrnohrad of the Donetsk region, with a rocket. At least 12 houses and a shop were also damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Donetsk region on Facebook.

The police note that for more than two weeks Myrnohrad has been under daily shelling by Russians.

"On the night of February 1, Russia hit the school with a missile. During the day, teachers were working there, and a water distribution point was operating. The center, where civilians from all over the city were seeking help, was destroyed," the statement said.

At least 12 houses and a store were also damaged. The police went through each house and documented every destruction.

The collected materials were transferred to the SSU. The legal classification of the war crime in Russia is Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war).